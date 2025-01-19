Gavun Wud Price (WUD)
The live price of Gavun Wud (WUD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gavun Wud Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 104.33K USD
- Gavun Wud price change within the day is +3.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gavun Wud to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gavun Wud to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gavun Wud to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gavun Wud to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gavun Wud: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.65%
+3.14%
+24.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WUD is the community-driven Polkadot memecoin uniting Web3 enthusiasts through memes, games, and NFTs inspired by Dr. Gavin Wood. WUD is a meme coin inspired by Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum and Polkadot. Its mission is to unite WEB3 enthusiasts while onboarding new users into the Polkadot ecosystem through engaging meme art, NFTs, and gaming experiences. Utility: In Flappy Wud, the more $WUD you own, the more in-game perks you unlock. These perks include enhanced gameplay features, access to exclusive events, and increased rewards. Players who hold larger amounts of $WUD can benefit from boosts such as higher multipliers during the Flappening events, extra chances to earn rare NFTs, and special abilities within the game. These incentives encourage players to engage with the game while driving demand for $WUD in the Polkadot ecosystem.
