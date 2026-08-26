JupUSD Price Today

The live JupUSD (JUPUSD) price today is $ 0.9998, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUPUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9998 per JUPUSD.

JupUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,321,998, with a circulating supply of 48.33M JUPUSD. During the last 24 hours, JUPUSD traded between $ 0.999253 (low) and $ 0.999824 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.023, while the all-time low was $ 0.124871.

In short-term performance, JUPUSD moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.36M.

JupUSD (JUPUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.32M$ 48.32M $ 48.32M Volume (24H) $ 11.36M$ 11.36M $ 11.36M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.32M$ 48.32M $ 48.32M Circulation Supply 48.33M 48.33M 48.33M Total Supply 48,331,683.346599 48,331,683.346599 48,331,683.346599

The current Market Cap of JupUSD is $ 48.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.36M. The circulating supply of JUPUSD is 48.33M, with a total supply of 48331683.346599. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.32M.