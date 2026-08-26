USDKG Price Today

The live USDKG (USDKG) price today is $ 0.999375, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDKG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999375 per USDKG.

USDKG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,968,770, with a circulating supply of 50.00M USDKG. During the last 24 hours, USDKG traded between $ 0.999342 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.021, while the all-time low was $ 0.992226.

In short-term performance, USDKG moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.03K.

USDKG (USDKG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.97M$ 49.97M $ 49.97M Volume (24H) $ 6.03K$ 6.03K $ 6.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.97M$ 49.97M $ 49.97M Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of USDKG is $ 49.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.03K. The circulating supply of USDKG is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.97M.