Polymarket USD Price Today

The live Polymarket USD (PUSD) price today is $ 0.999722, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999722 per PUSD.

Polymarket USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 174,207,967, with a circulating supply of 174.25M PUSD. During the last 24 hours, PUSD traded between $ 0.999574 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.071, while the all-time low was $ 0.988297.

In short-term performance, PUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.28K.

Polymarket USD (PUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.21M$ 174.21M $ 174.21M Volume (24H) $ 40.28K$ 40.28K $ 40.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.21M$ 174.21M $ 174.21M Circulation Supply 174.25M 174.25M 174.25M Total Supply 486,610,836.280894 486,610,836.280894 486,610,836.280894

The current Market Cap of Polymarket USD is $ 174.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.28K. The circulating supply of PUSD is 174.25M, with a total supply of 486610836.280894. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.21M.