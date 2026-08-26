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The live apxUSD price today is 0.971685 USD.APXUSD market cap is 320,281,694 USD. Track real-time APXUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live apxUSD price today is 0.971685 USD.APXUSD market cap is 320,281,694 USD. Track real-time APXUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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APXUSD Price Info

What is APXUSD

APXUSD Official Website

APXUSD Tokenomics

APXUSD Price Forecast

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apxUSD Price (APXUSD)

Unlisted

1 APXUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.972255
$0.972255$0.972255
+0.17%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
apxUSD (APXUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:01:02 (UTC+8)

apxUSD Price Today

The live apxUSD (APXUSD) price today is $ 0.971685, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current APXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.971685 per APXUSD.

apxUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 320,281,694, with a circulating supply of 329.60M APXUSD. During the last 24 hours, APXUSD traded between $ 0.965197 (low) and $ 0.974785 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.012, while the all-time low was $ 0.717601.

In short-term performance, APXUSD moved +0.03% in the last hour and +4.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

apxUSD (APXUSD) Market Information

$ 320.28M
$ 320.28M$ 320.28M

--
----

$ 320.28M
$ 320.28M$ 320.28M

329.60M
329.60M 329.60M

329,604,656.7823532
329,604,656.7823532 329,604,656.7823532

The current Market Cap of apxUSD is $ 320.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APXUSD is 329.60M, with a total supply of 329604656.7823532. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 320.28M.

apxUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.965197
$ 0.965197$ 0.965197
24H Low
$ 0.974785
$ 0.974785$ 0.974785
24H High

$ 0.965197
$ 0.965197$ 0.965197

$ 0.974785
$ 0.974785$ 0.974785

$ 1.012
$ 1.012$ 1.012

$ 0.717601
$ 0.717601$ 0.717601

+0.03%

+0.08%

+4.02%

+4.02%

Price Prediction for apxUSD

apxUSD (APXUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of APXUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
apxUSD (APXUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of apxUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price apxUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for APXUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking apxUSD Price Prediction.

What is apxUSD (APXUSD)

Apyx is the first Dividend-Backed Stablecoin protocol. It acquires preferred equity issued by Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs), which are publicly-listed companies that hold digital assets on their balance sheets and issue preferred shares paying monthly cash dividends. Apyx holds these preferred shares as collateral and converts the offchain dividend cash flows into onchain yield.

The protocol has two tokens. apxUSD is a synthetic dollar backed by over 100% collateral in DAT preferred shares. It does not pay yield directly and is designed to provide liquidity across DeFi and CeFi. apyUSD is an ERC-4626 vault where users lock apxUSD to receive enhanced yield from the underlying dividend streams. As dividends are distributed, apyUSD increases in value relative to apxUSD over time.

The protocol manages risk through daily NAV reporting, auto-rebalancing based on issuer concentration and liquidity thresholds, stress testing across drawdown and rate shock scenarios, and a protocol-owned liquidity buffer that acts as additional overcollateralization. DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), the first SOL Digital Asset Treasury, is a core strategic partner.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About apxUSD

What is the current price of apxUSD?

apxUSD is trading at $0.971685, representing a price movement of 0.07% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does APXUSD compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.07% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If APXUSD is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is apxUSD performing compared to Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem segment, APXUSD demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is apxUSD's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $320281694 positions APXUSD at rank #127, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $0.965197 to $0.974785, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is APXUSD trading?

apxUSD has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact APXUSD's valuation?

With 329604654.7823532 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About apxUSD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:01:02 (UTC+8)

apxUSD (APXUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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