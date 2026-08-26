apxUSD Price Today

The live apxUSD (APXUSD) price today is $ 0.971685, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current APXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.971685 per APXUSD.

apxUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 320,281,694, with a circulating supply of 329.60M APXUSD. During the last 24 hours, APXUSD traded between $ 0.965197 (low) and $ 0.974785 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.012, while the all-time low was $ 0.717601.

In short-term performance, APXUSD moved +0.03% in the last hour and +4.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

apxUSD (APXUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 320.28M$ 320.28M $ 320.28M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 320.28M$ 320.28M $ 320.28M Circulation Supply 329.60M 329.60M 329.60M Total Supply 329,604,656.7823532 329,604,656.7823532 329,604,656.7823532

The current Market Cap of apxUSD is $ 320.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APXUSD is 329.60M, with a total supply of 329604656.7823532. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 320.28M.