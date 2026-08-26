Mezo USD Price Today

The live Mezo USD (MUSD) price today is $ 0.990501, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.990501 per MUSD.

Mezo USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,577,464, with a circulating supply of 30.87M MUSD. During the last 24 hours, MUSD traded between $ 0.989768 (low) and $ 0.991386 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.16, while the all-time low was $ 0.91906.

In short-term performance, MUSD moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 105.54K.

Mezo USD (MUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.58M$ 30.58M $ 30.58M Volume (24H) $ 105.54K$ 105.54K $ 105.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.58M$ 30.58M $ 30.58M Circulation Supply 30.87M 30.87M 30.87M Total Supply 30,870,831.17162423 30,870,831.17162423 30,870,831.17162423

The current Market Cap of Mezo USD is $ 30.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 105.54K. The circulating supply of MUSD is 30.87M, with a total supply of 30870831.17162423. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.58M.