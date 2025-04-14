OpenEden OpenDollar Logo

$1.001
$1.001$1.001
0.00%(1D)

Price of OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Today

The live price of OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 103.75M USD. USDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenEden OpenDollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OpenEden OpenDollar price change within the day is -0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 103.68M USD

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ -0.000661050113549.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000661050113549-0.06%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of OpenEden OpenDollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.995226
$ 0.995226$ 0.995226

$ 1.004
$ 1.004$ 1.004

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

+0.05%

-0.06%

+0.24%

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 103.75M
$ 103.75M$ 103.75M

--
----

103.68M
103.68M 103.68M

What is OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO)

The OpenEden Open Dollar ("USDO") is a rebasing yield-bearing stablecoin issued by OpenEden Digital ("OED"), a Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") licensed digital asset issuer. USDO is backed by high-quality, liquid reserves, primarily consisting of U.S. Treasury bills and reverse repurchase agreements.

Disclaimer

USDO to Local Currencies

1 USDO to VND
25,666.641
1 USDO to AUD
A$1.58158
1 USDO to GBP
0.76076
1 USDO to EUR
0.87087
1 USDO to USD
$1.001
1 USDO to MYR
RM4.42442
1 USDO to TRY
38.04801
1 USDO to JPY
¥143.05291
1 USDO to RUB
84.6846
1 USDO to INR
86.04596
1 USDO to IDR
Rp16,683.32666
1 USDO to KRW
1,427.95653
1 USDO to PHP
57.11706
1 USDO to EGP
￡E.51.30125
1 USDO to BRL
R$5.9059
1 USDO to CAD
C$1.38138
1 USDO to BDT
121.37125
1 USDO to NGN
1,593.94235
1 USDO to UAH
41.35131
1 USDO to VES
Bs71.071
1 USDO to PKR
Rs280.06979
1 USDO to KZT
516.23572
1 USDO to THB
฿33.49346
1 USDO to TWD
NT$32.50247
1 USDO to AED
د.إ3.67367
1 USDO to CHF
Fr0.81081
1 USDO to HKD
HK$7.75775
1 USDO to MAD
.د.م9.28928
1 USDO to MXN
$20.27025