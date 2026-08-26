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The live Tori trUSD price today is 0.999768 USD.TRUSD market cap is 65,492,326 USD. Track real-time TRUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Tori trUSD price today is 0.999768 USD.TRUSD market cap is 65,492,326 USD. Track real-time TRUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Tori trUSD Price (TRUSD)

Unlisted

1 TRUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.999758
$0.999758$0.999758
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Tori trUSD (TRUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:36:34 (UTC+8)

Tori trUSD Price Today

The live Tori trUSD (TRUSD) price today is $ 0.999768, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999768 per TRUSD.

Tori trUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,492,326, with a circulating supply of 65.51M TRUSD. During the last 24 hours, TRUSD traded between $ 0.999418 (low) and $ 0.999818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.001, while the all-time low was $ 0.998868.

In short-term performance, TRUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 983.05K.

Tori trUSD (TRUSD) Market Information

$ 65.49M
$ 65.49M$ 65.49M

$ 983.05K
$ 983.05K$ 983.05K

$ 65.49M
$ 65.49M$ 65.49M

65.51M
65.51M 65.51M

65,507,554.35448859
65,507,554.35448859 65,507,554.35448859

The current Market Cap of Tori trUSD is $ 65.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 983.05K. The circulating supply of TRUSD is 65.51M, with a total supply of 65507554.35448859. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.49M.

Tori trUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.999418
$ 0.999418$ 0.999418
24H Low
$ 0.999818
$ 0.999818$ 0.999818
24H High

$ 0.999418
$ 0.999418$ 0.999418

$ 0.999818
$ 0.999818$ 0.999818

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

$ 0.998868
$ 0.998868$ 0.998868

--

+0.00%

+0.02%

+0.02%

Price Prediction for Tori trUSD

Tori trUSD (TRUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Tori trUSD (TRUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Tori trUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Tori trUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Tori trUSD Price Prediction.

What is Tori trUSD (TRUSD)

Tori Finance is a DeFi protocol that brings delta-neutral trading strategies on-chain. Its core asset, trUSD, is a synthetic dollar collateralized by the protocol's trading positions and redeemable for USDC or USDT by eligible users, subject to protocol terms. Users can stake trUSD to mint strUSD, whose exchange rate to trUSD reflects the performance of the underlying strategies. The strategies are designed to be delta-neutral, with no directional view on crypto prices. Any returns are variable, performance-based, and not guaranteed.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Tori trUSD

What is the current live price of Tori trUSD?

Tori trUSD is priced at $0.999768, showing a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of $-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TRUSD market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between $0.999418 and $0.999818 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Tori trUSD's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #361, supported by a market capitalization of $65492326.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 65507554.35448859 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Tori trUSD's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tori trUSD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:36:34 (UTC+8)

Tori trUSD (TRUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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