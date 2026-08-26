Tori trUSD Price Today

The live Tori trUSD (TRUSD) price today is $ 0.999768, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999768 per TRUSD.

Tori trUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,492,326, with a circulating supply of 65.51M TRUSD. During the last 24 hours, TRUSD traded between $ 0.999418 (low) and $ 0.999818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.001, while the all-time low was $ 0.998868.

In short-term performance, TRUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 983.05K.

Tori trUSD (TRUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.49M$ 65.49M $ 65.49M Volume (24H) $ 983.05K$ 983.05K $ 983.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 65.49M$ 65.49M $ 65.49M Circulation Supply 65.51M 65.51M 65.51M Total Supply 65,507,554.35448859 65,507,554.35448859 65,507,554.35448859

The current Market Cap of Tori trUSD is $ 65.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 983.05K. The circulating supply of TRUSD is 65.51M, with a total supply of 65507554.35448859. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.49M.