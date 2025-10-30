Cap USD (CUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.98724 $ 0.98724 $ 0.98724 24H Low $ 1.006 $ 1.006 $ 1.006 24H High 24H Low $ 0.98724$ 0.98724 $ 0.98724 24H High $ 1.006$ 1.006 $ 1.006 All Time High $ 1.17$ 1.17 $ 1.17 Lowest Price $ 0.947752$ 0.947752 $ 0.947752 Price Change (1H) -0.05% Price Change (1D) -0.09% Price Change (7D) -0.04% Price Change (7D) -0.04%

Cap USD (CUSD) real-time price is $0.998951. Over the past 24 hours, CUSD traded between a low of $ 0.98724 and a high of $ 1.006, showing active market volatility. CUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.17, while its all-time low price is $ 0.947752.

In terms of short-term performance, CUSD has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, -0.09% over 24 hours, and -0.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cap USD (CUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 290.23M$ 290.23M $ 290.23M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 290.23M$ 290.23M $ 290.23M Circulation Supply 290.37M 290.37M 290.37M Total Supply 290,365,293.7605175 290,365,293.7605175 290,365,293.7605175

The current Market Cap of Cap USD is $ 290.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUSD is 290.37M, with a total supply of 290365293.7605175. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 290.23M.