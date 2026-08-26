Fidelity Digital Dollar Price Today

The live Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD) price today is $ 0.9996, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIDD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9996 per FIDD.

Fidelity Digital Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,566,746, with a circulating supply of 49.59M FIDD. During the last 24 hours, FIDD traded between $ 0.999153 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.011, while the all-time low was $ 0.994161.

In short-term performance, FIDD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 104.09M.

Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.57M$ 49.57M $ 49.57M Volume (24H) $ 104.09M$ 104.09M $ 104.09M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.57M$ 49.57M $ 49.57M Circulation Supply 49.59M 49.59M 49.59M Total Supply 49,590,316.98 49,590,316.98 49,590,316.98

The current Market Cap of Fidelity Digital Dollar is $ 49.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 104.09M. The circulating supply of FIDD is 49.59M, with a total supply of 49590316.98. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.57M.