pathUSD Price Today

The live pathUSD (PATHUSD) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current PATHUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per PATHUSD.

pathUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,849,623, with a circulating supply of 30.85M PATHUSD. During the last 24 hours, PATHUSD traded between $ 0.983466 (low) and $ 1.014 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.072, while the all-time low was $ 0.824386.

In short-term performance, PATHUSD moved -0.34% in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 823.93K.

pathUSD (PATHUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.85M$ 30.85M $ 30.85M Volume (24H) $ 823.93K$ 823.93K $ 823.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.95M$ 30.95M $ 30.95M Circulation Supply 30.85M 30.85M 30.85M Total Supply 30,950,738.549997 30,950,738.549997 30,950,738.549997

The current Market Cap of pathUSD is $ 30.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 823.93K. The circulating supply of PATHUSD is 30.85M, with a total supply of 30950738.549997. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.95M.