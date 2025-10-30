Main Street USD (MSUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.993023 $ 0.993023 $ 0.993023 24H Low $ 0.994397 $ 0.994397 $ 0.994397 24H High 24H Low $ 0.993023$ 0.993023 $ 0.993023 24H High $ 0.994397$ 0.994397 $ 0.994397 All Time High $ 2.0$ 2.0 $ 2.0 Lowest Price $ 0.979364$ 0.979364 $ 0.979364 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.08% Price Change (7D) +0.59% Price Change (7D) +0.59%

Main Street USD (MSUSD) real-time price is $0.994393. Over the past 24 hours, MSUSD traded between a low of $ 0.993023 and a high of $ 0.994397, showing active market volatility. MSUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.979364.

In terms of short-term performance, MSUSD has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.08% over 24 hours, and +0.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Main Street USD (MSUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.37M$ 3.37M $ 3.37M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.37M$ 3.37M $ 3.37M Circulation Supply 3.39M 3.39M 3.39M Total Supply 3,393,156.90579095 3,393,156.90579095 3,393,156.90579095

The current Market Cap of Main Street USD is $ 3.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSUSD is 3.39M, with a total supply of 3393156.90579095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.37M.