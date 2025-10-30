What is GUSD (GUSD)

GUSD is a flexible, principal-protected investment product that distributes rewards daily. Its returns are sourced from the Gate ecosystem's revenue, tokenized treasuries or other RWA, and stablecoin-backed yield assets—designed to provide relatively stable yields in both bullish and bearish market conditions. Additionally, GUSD is fully tradable and can be used as collateral. You can stake USDT/USDC to mint GUSD as a yield-bearing certificate. It represents the value of your investment but does not confer ownership of the underlying assets. Upon redemption, GUSD will be converted to USDT/USDC at a 1:1 ratio (redemption fees apply). The APR is dynamically adjusted based on the revenues of the Gate ecosystem, tokenized RWA and stablecoins, mirroring returns from real-world instruments such as tokenized US treasury bills.

