Usual USD Price (USD0)
The live price of Usual USD (USD0) today is 0.999894 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.44B USD. USD0 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Usual USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 83.32M USD
- Usual USD price change within the day is +0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.44B USD
Get real-time price updates of the USD0 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USD0 price information.
During today, the price change of Usual USD to USD was $ +0.00141829.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Usual USD to USD was $ +0.0004462526.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Usual USD to USD was $ -0.0022292636.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Usual USD to USD was $ -0.000699437229279.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00141829
|+0.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004462526
|+0.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022292636
|-0.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000699437229279
|-0.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Usual USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+0.14%
-1.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USD0 is a stablecoin fully backed 1:1 by Real-World Assets (RWA) like US Treasury Bills. It provides users with a stable, secure asset that is independent of traditional banking systems, fully transferable, and accessible within the DeFi ecosystem. As the core stability asset of Usual, USD0 supports transparency and security by maintaining real-time reserves, offering a non-fractional, reliable alternative to stablecoins like USDT and USDC.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USD0 to AUD
A$1.58983146
|1 USD0 to GBP
￡0.78991626
|1 USD0 to EUR
€0.95989824
|1 USD0 to USD
$0.999894
|1 USD0 to MYR
RM4.48952406
|1 USD0 to TRY
₺35.20626774
|1 USD0 to JPY
¥157.0833474
|1 USD0 to RUB
₽101.20927068
|1 USD0 to INR
₹85.10097834
|1 USD0 to IDR
Rp16,127.32032282
|1 USD0 to PHP
₱58.5437937
|1 USD0 to EGP
￡E.51.06458658
|1 USD0 to BRL
R$6.18934386
|1 USD0 to CAD
C$1.42984842
|1 USD0 to BDT
৳119.62731816
|1 USD0 to NGN
₦1,547.81591412
|1 USD0 to UAH
₴42.07553952
|1 USD0 to VES
Bs50.994594
|1 USD0 to PKR
Rs278.91043236
|1 USD0 to KZT
₸522.13464786
|1 USD0 to THB
฿34.22637162
|1 USD0 to TWD
NT$32.6965338
|1 USD0 to CHF
Fr0.88990566
|1 USD0 to HKD
HK$7.75917744
|1 USD0 to MAD
.د.م10.06893258