Saturn Dollar Price Today

The live Saturn Dollar (USDAT) price today is $ 0.999656, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999656 per USDAT.

Saturn Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 94,448,121, with a circulating supply of 94.48M USDAT. During the last 24 hours, USDAT traded between $ 0.999274 (low) and $ 0.999961 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.042, while the all-time low was $ 0.997291.

In short-term performance, USDAT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.67M.

Saturn Dollar (USDAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.45M$ 94.45M $ 94.45M Volume (24H) $ 2.67M$ 2.67M $ 2.67M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.45M$ 94.45M $ 94.45M Circulation Supply 94.48M 94.48M 94.48M Total Supply 94,479,986.808314 94,479,986.808314 94,479,986.808314

The current Market Cap of Saturn Dollar is $ 94.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.67M. The circulating supply of USDAT is 94.48M, with a total supply of 94479986.808314. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.45M.