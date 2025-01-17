HOPR Price (XHOPR)
The live price of HOPR (XHOPR) today is 0.083409 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XHOPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HOPR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 138.58K USD
- HOPR price change within the day is +1.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XHOPR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XHOPR price information.
During today, the price change of HOPR to USD was $ +0.00092791.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HOPR to USD was $ -0.0253694228.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HOPR to USD was $ +0.0308743167.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HOPR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00092791
|+1.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0253694228
|-30.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0308743167
|+37.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HOPR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+1.13%
-4.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HOPR brings true privacy to web3 with its fully scalable and incentivized mixnet. With HOPR, any kind of data can be transmitted without having to reveal the metadata. HOPR doesn't have its own blockchain: node runners earn HOPR tokens on Gnosis Chain and Ethereum mainnet. Developers can build their own dapps on top of HOPR, allowing everyone to decide who has access to their online and personal data.
