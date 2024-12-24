Enigma Price (ENG)
The live price of Enigma (ENG) today is 0.01363409 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.13M USD. ENG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Enigma Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 231.43 USD
- Enigma price change within the day is -0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 82.72M USD
During today, the price change of Enigma to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Enigma to USD was $ +0.0021559681.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Enigma to USD was $ +0.0075047634.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Enigma to USD was $ +0.004430644552759282.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021559681
|+15.81%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0075047634
|+55.04%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004430644552759282
|+48.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Enigma: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.58%
+50.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Enigma is a crypto platform that’s trying to solve the problem of privacy on the blockchain by giving them access to much-needed storage, privacy, and scalability. Enigma wants to extend Ethereum Smart Contracts by introducing secret contracts, a brand of smart contract that gives users an element of privacy that’s not intrinsic to current blockchain protocols. These contracts operate off-chain, meaning the execution of the Smart Contract doesn’t occur on the Ethereum blockchain itself. This is how the Enigma protocol works: it breaks up the Smart Contract and any related data into pieces, encrypts those pieces, and distributes them redundantly among Enigma nodes. Enigma has a protocol level. The Enigma privacy protocol allows for decentralized computation of sensitive data. It has a platform layer too. On this protocol, dozens of platforms such as data marketplaces and AI exchanges can be built. In its application layer, it enables thousands of truly decentralized apps that require private computation and secure data.Its first application is catalyst. Catalyst is the first application to be built on the Enigma protocol, already active with tens of thousands of users. Catalyst is a revolutionary platform for data-driven cryptoasset investing and research, built for professional crypto traders. Enigma has a team of MIT graduates, and they’ve been working diligently to ensure Enigma’s success. Guy Zyskind, Enigma’s CEO and cofounder, helped start the project while he was still a student at MIT. He has more than a decade of software development experience with an M.S. from MIT. Sandy Pentland, a well known MIT data scientist who gained fame for his work in data-mining social interactions, is Zyskind and Nathan’s adviser on Enigma. With other advisors such as Alex Pentland, who sits on the Advisory Boards for Google and Nissan, CEO of Abra, Bill Barhydt and director of MIT media lab, Prof. Alex Pentland, it is hard to difficult a fault in the team.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
