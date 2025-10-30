Veil Token (VEIL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.118189 $ 0.118189 $ 0.118189 24H Low $ 0.151532 $ 0.151532 $ 0.151532 24H High 24H Low $ 0.118189$ 0.118189 $ 0.118189 24H High $ 0.151532$ 0.151532 $ 0.151532 All Time High $ 0.310953$ 0.310953 $ 0.310953 Lowest Price $ 0.02251824$ 0.02251824 $ 0.02251824 Price Change (1H) -2.13% Price Change (1D) -8.88% Price Change (7D) +57.27% Price Change (7D) +57.27%

Veil Token (VEIL) real-time price is $0.123131. Over the past 24 hours, VEIL traded between a low of $ 0.118189 and a high of $ 0.151532, showing active market volatility. VEIL's all-time high price is $ 0.310953, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02251824.

In terms of short-term performance, VEIL has changed by -2.13% over the past hour, -8.88% over 24 hours, and +57.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Veil Token (VEIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.26M$ 8.26M $ 8.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.85M$ 9.85M $ 9.85M Circulation Supply 67.10M 67.10M 67.10M Total Supply 79,999,999.93845622 79,999,999.93845622 79,999,999.93845622

The current Market Cap of Veil Token is $ 8.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VEIL is 67.10M, with a total supply of 79999999.93845622. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.85M.