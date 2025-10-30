NONOS (NOX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00831606 $ 0.00831606 $ 0.00831606 24H Low $ 0.00948402 $ 0.00948402 $ 0.00948402 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00831606$ 0.00831606 $ 0.00831606 24H High $ 0.00948402$ 0.00948402 $ 0.00948402 All Time High $ 0.01117559$ 0.01117559 $ 0.01117559 Lowest Price $ 0.0010326$ 0.0010326 $ 0.0010326 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) -10.84% Price Change (7D) -11.15% Price Change (7D) -11.15%

NONOS (NOX) real-time price is $0.00835666. Over the past 24 hours, NOX traded between a low of $ 0.00831606 and a high of $ 0.00948402, showing active market volatility. NOX's all-time high price is $ 0.01117559, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0010326.

In terms of short-term performance, NOX has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, -10.84% over 24 hours, and -11.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NONOS (NOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.67M$ 6.67M $ 6.67M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.67M$ 6.67M $ 6.67M Circulation Supply 798.44M 798.44M 798.44M Total Supply 798,442,014.5728505 798,442,014.5728505 798,442,014.5728505

The current Market Cap of NONOS is $ 6.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOX is 798.44M, with a total supply of 798442014.5728505. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.67M.