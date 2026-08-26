Lit Protocol Price Today

The live Lit Protocol (LITKEY) price today is $ 0.00771151, with a 15.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITKEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00771151 per LITKEY.

Lit Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,696,537, with a circulating supply of 220.00M LITKEY. During the last 24 hours, LITKEY traded between $ 0.00664842 (low) and $ 0.00771305 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.213858, while the all-time low was $ 0.00387589.

In short-term performance, LITKEY moved +0.16% in the last hour and +82.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.69K.

Lit Protocol (LITKEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Volume (24H) $ 67.69K$ 67.69K $ 67.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.71M$ 7.71M $ 7.71M Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lit Protocol is $ 1.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.69K. The circulating supply of LITKEY is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.71M.