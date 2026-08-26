GhostwareOS Price Today

The live GhostwareOS (GHOST) price today is $ 0.00100879, with a 4.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHOST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100879 per GHOST.

GhostwareOS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,008,456, with a circulating supply of 999.72M GHOST. During the last 24 hours, GHOST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00102345 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02603224, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHOST moved +3.15% in the last hour and +1.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.56K.

GhostwareOS (GHOST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Volume (24H) $ 32.56K$ 32.56K $ 32.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 999.72M 999.72M 999.72M Total Supply 999,720,891.9726851 999,720,891.9726851 999,720,891.9726851

The current Market Cap of GhostwareOS is $ 1.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.56K. The circulating supply of GHOST is 999.72M, with a total supply of 999720891.9726851. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.