WORM Price Today

The live WORM (WORM) price today is $ 0.04966205, with a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current WORM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04966205 per WORM.

WORM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 196,985, with a circulating supply of 3.97M WORM. During the last 24 hours, WORM traded between $ 0.0490882 (low) and $ 0.052447 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.260441, while the all-time low was $ 0.04197035.

In short-term performance, WORM moved -0.29% in the last hour and +17.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.57K.

WORM (WORM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 196.99K$ 196.99K $ 196.99K Volume (24H) $ 2.57K$ 2.57K $ 2.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 326.81K$ 326.81K $ 326.81K Circulation Supply 3.97M 3.97M 3.97M Total Supply 6,583,993.423087043 6,583,993.423087043 6,583,993.423087043

The current Market Cap of WORM is $ 196.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.57K. The circulating supply of WORM is 3.97M, with a total supply of 6583993.423087043. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 326.81K.