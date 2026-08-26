Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live WORM price today is 0.04966205 USD.WORM market cap is 196,985 USD. Track real-time WORM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live WORM price today is 0.04966205 USD.WORM market cap is 196,985 USD. Track real-time WORM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About WORM

WORM Price Info

What is WORM

WORM Official Website

WORM Tokenomics

WORM Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

WORM Logo

WORM Price (WORM)

Unlisted

1 WORM to USD Live Price:

$0.04947858
$0.04947858$0.04947858
-5.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WORM (WORM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:07:22 (UTC+8)

WORM Price Today

The live WORM (WORM) price today is $ 0.04966205, with a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current WORM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04966205 per WORM.

WORM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 196,985, with a circulating supply of 3.97M WORM. During the last 24 hours, WORM traded between $ 0.0490882 (low) and $ 0.052447 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.260441, while the all-time low was $ 0.04197035.

In short-term performance, WORM moved -0.29% in the last hour and +17.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.57K.

WORM (WORM) Market Information

$ 196.99K
$ 196.99K$ 196.99K

$ 2.57K
$ 2.57K$ 2.57K

$ 326.81K
$ 326.81K$ 326.81K

3.97M
3.97M 3.97M

6,583,993.423087043
6,583,993.423087043 6,583,993.423087043

The current Market Cap of WORM is $ 196.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.57K. The circulating supply of WORM is 3.97M, with a total supply of 6583993.423087043. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 326.81K.

WORM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0490882
$ 0.0490882$ 0.0490882
24H Low
$ 0.052447
$ 0.052447$ 0.052447
24H High

$ 0.0490882
$ 0.0490882$ 0.0490882

$ 0.052447
$ 0.052447$ 0.052447

$ 0.260441
$ 0.260441$ 0.260441

$ 0.04197035
$ 0.04197035$ 0.04197035

-0.29%

-6.04%

+17.24%

+17.24%

Price Prediction for WORM

WORM (WORM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WORM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WORM (WORM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WORM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WORM will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WORM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WORM Price Prediction.

What is WORM (WORM)

WORM (@EIP7503) is an ERC-20 token minted by the irreversible, private destruction of ETH. This means you do not transfer or deposit your ETH. Rather, you permanently and irrevocably destroy your ETH in a cryptographic black hole. Once destroyed, you’ll receive a new token called WORM. WORM is a clean, scarce, mathematically sound asset with no history and zero link to the wallet that burned the ETH.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About WORM

What is WORM's current price?

WORM trades at $0.04966205, reflecting a price movement of -6.04% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WORM?

With a market cap of $196985, WORM is ranked #4526 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does WORM generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WORM?

There are 3966043.0029615043 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

WORM fluctuated between $0.0490882 and $0.052447, reflecting daily volatility.

How does WORM compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.260441, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WORM?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WORM behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WORM

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:07:22 (UTC+8)

WORM (WORM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about WORM

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1623
$0.1623$0.1623

+441.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0822
$1.0822$1.0822

-24.06%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.012065
$0.012065$0.012065

+57.11%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7153
$0.7153$0.7153

-3.23%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.1563
$2.1563$2.1563

-17.06%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1623
$0.1623$0.1623

+441.00%

Bitlayer

Bitlayer

BTR

$0.09526
$0.09526$0.09526

+188.40%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02559
$0.02559$0.02559

+57.96%

TAC

TAC

TAC

$0.003554
$0.003554$0.003554

+37.53%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.037516
$0.037516$0.037516

+33.08%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage