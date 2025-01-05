Lapupu 가격 (LAPUPU)
오늘 Lapupu (LAPUPU)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 91.31K USD 입니다. LAPUPU에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Lapupu 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 993.47 USD
- Lapupu의 당일 가격 변동 +3.21%
- 유통 공급량 99.64M USD
MEXC에서 LAPUPU에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LAPUPU 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Lapupu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Lapupu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Lapupu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Lapupu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+3.21%
|30일
|$ 0
|-18.62%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Lapupu 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.68%
+3.21%
+11.19%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Trending Crypto Project Now on Solana Lapupu ($LAPUPU) is the latest and most exciting crypto sensation, rapidly gaining attention in the digital space. Originally gaining popularity on other blockchains, Lapupu has now officially launched on Solana, bringing its unique blend of fun, community-driven energy to one of the fastest and most scalable networks available today. Lapupu is more than just a token; it’s a movement. With an ever-growing community, Lapupu offers a playful yet powerful entry into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its tokenomics are designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders, with a focus on creating value through innovation, accessibility, and engagement. As $LAPUPU continues to rise in popularity, the project plans to expand its ecosystem with exclusive features, collaborations, and events, all driven by the community. Whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned investor, Lapupu offers an exciting opportunity to be part of something big—while having fun along the way. The future is bright for $LAPUPU as it takes full advantage of Solana’s low fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds, positioning it as a key player in the next wave of digital assets. Get in early, join the Lapupu revolution, and watch your investment soar as the project continues to gain momentum!
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 LAPUPU에서 AUD
A$--
|1 LAPUPU에서 GBP
￡--
|1 LAPUPU에서 EUR
€--
|1 LAPUPU에서 USD
$--
|1 LAPUPU에서 MYR
RM--
|1 LAPUPU에서 TRY
₺--
|1 LAPUPU에서 JPY
¥--
|1 LAPUPU에서 RUB
₽--
|1 LAPUPU에서 INR
₹--
|1 LAPUPU에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 LAPUPU에서 PHP
₱--
|1 LAPUPU에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LAPUPU에서 BRL
R$--
|1 LAPUPU에서 CAD
C$--
|1 LAPUPU에서 BDT
৳--
|1 LAPUPU에서 NGN
₦--
|1 LAPUPU에서 UAH
₴--
|1 LAPUPU에서 VES
Bs--
|1 LAPUPU에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 LAPUPU에서 KZT
₸--
|1 LAPUPU에서 THB
฿--
|1 LAPUPU에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 LAPUPU에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 LAPUPU에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 LAPUPU에서 MAD
.د.م--