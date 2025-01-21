Prezzo di Exactly Wrapped stETH (EXAWSTETH)
Il prezzo attuale di Exactly Wrapped stETH (EXAWSTETH) oggi è 3,839.71 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di EXAWSTETH a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Exactly Wrapped stETH:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 0.00 USD
- Exactly Wrapped stETH la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.84%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di EXAWSTETH in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di EXAWSTETH.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Exactly Wrapped stETH a USD è stata $ -72.18110242.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Exactly Wrapped stETH in USD è stata di $ -94.7383167430.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Exactly Wrapped stETH in USD è stata di $ -172.5323772270.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Exactly Wrapped stETH in USD è stata di $ +746.48822866.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -72.18110242
|-1.84%
|30 giorni
|$ -94.7383167430
|-2.46%
|60 giorni
|$ -172.5323772270
|-4.49%
|90 giorni
|$ +746.48822866
|+24.13%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Exactly Wrapped stETH: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.58%
-1.84%
+1.75%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates. What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools. History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others. What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user. What can your token be used for? exawstETH is an exa-voucher. Users can supply their assets and increase the liquidity of the Variable Rate Pool, which will, in turn, provide liquidity to all the different Fixed Rate Pools as needed. Each deposit will mint an "Exactly Voucher" (exaVoucher) that uses the ERC-4626 standard, which will be provided to the user as a voucher for the deposited amount. These exaVouchers will periodically accrue variable earnings by increasing their value when withdrawing and exchanging back for the underlying assets.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 EXAWSTETH in AUD
A$6,143.536
|1 EXAWSTETH in GBP
￡3,110.1651
|1 EXAWSTETH in EUR
€3,686.1216
|1 EXAWSTETH in USD
$3,839.71
|1 EXAWSTETH in MYR
RM17,163.5037
|1 EXAWSTETH in TRY
₺136,655.2789
|1 EXAWSTETH in JPY
¥595,922.992
|1 EXAWSTETH in RUB
₽387,772.3129
|1 EXAWSTETH in INR
₹331,981.3266
|1 EXAWSTETH in IDR
Rp62,946,055.5024
|1 EXAWSTETH in PHP
₱224,277.4611
|1 EXAWSTETH in EGP
￡E.193,099.0159
|1 EXAWSTETH in BRL
R$23,153.4513
|1 EXAWSTETH in CAD
C$5,529.1824
|1 EXAWSTETH in BDT
৳468,175.8403
|1 EXAWSTETH in NGN
₦5,962,263.2909
|1 EXAWSTETH in UAH
₴162,150.9533
|1 EXAWSTETH in VES
Bs207,344.34
|1 EXAWSTETH in PKR
Rs1,070,741.5306
|1 EXAWSTETH in KZT
₸2,036,966.155
|1 EXAWSTETH in THB
฿130,473.3458
|1 EXAWSTETH in TWD
NT$125,443.3257
|1 EXAWSTETH in CHF
Fr3,455.739
|1 EXAWSTETH in HKD
HK$29,872.9438
|1 EXAWSTETH in MAD
.د.م38,473.8942