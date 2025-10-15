What is TOWNS (TOWNS)

Towns Protocol is a communication infrastructure project designed to enable developers to build real-time messaging applications. It is composed of an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, decentralized stream nodes for message delivery, and smart contracts deployed on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2. Towns Protocol is a communication infrastructure project designed to enable developers to build real-time messaging applications. It is composed of an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, decentralized stream nodes for message delivery, and smart contracts deployed on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TOWNS How much is TOWNS (TOWNS) worth today? The live TOWNS price in USD is 0.01148 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TOWNS to USD price? $ 0.01148 . Check out The current price of TOWNS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TOWNS? The market cap for TOWNS is $ 24.22M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TOWNS? The circulating supply of TOWNS is 2.11B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TOWNS? TOWNS achieved an ATH price of 0.08877905537759016 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TOWNS? TOWNS saw an ATL price of 0.00247547300739468 USD . What is the trading volume of TOWNS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TOWNS is $ 394.03K USD . Will TOWNS go higher this year? TOWNS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TOWNS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

