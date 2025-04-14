What is XDC Network (XDC)

XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.

XDC Network Price Prediction

XDC Network Price History

How to buy XDC Network (XDC)

XDC to Local Currencies

XDC Network Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XDC Network What is the price of XDC Network (XDC) today? The live price of XDC Network (XDC) is 0.07751 USD . What is the market cap of XDC Network (XDC)? The current market cap of XDC Network is $ 1.22B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XDC by its real-time market price of 0.07751 USD . What is the circulating supply of XDC Network (XDC)? The current circulating supply of XDC Network (XDC) is 15.70B USD . What was the highest price of XDC Network (XDC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of XDC Network (XDC) is 0.15599 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XDC Network (XDC)? The 24-hour trading volume of XDC Network (XDC) is $ 4.83M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

