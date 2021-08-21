XDC

XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.

NameXDC

RankNo.74

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply16,214,350,103.65

Max Supply0

Total Supply37,994,535,358.5

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19387438,2021-08-21

Lowest Price0.000157131627911,2019-06-20

Public BlockchainXDC

