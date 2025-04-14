USUAL Logo

USUAL Price(USUAL)

USD

USUAL (USUAL) Live Price Chart

$0.1597
-3.79%(1D)

USUAL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of USUAL (USUAL) today is 0.1598 USD with a current market cap of $ 122.62M USD. USUAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USUAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.28M USD
- USUAL price change within the day is -3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 767.34M USD

Get real-time price updates of the USUAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USUAL price information.

USUAL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of USUAL for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006291-3.79%
30 Days$ -0.0161-9.16%
60 Days$ -0.0898-35.98%
90 Days$ -0.389-70.89%
USUAL Price Change Today

Today, USUAL recorded a change of $ -0.006291 (-3.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

USUAL 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0161 (-9.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.

USUAL 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USUAL saw a change of $ -0.0898 (-35.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

USUAL 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.389 (-70.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USUAL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of USUAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.38%

-3.79%

+28.45%

USUAL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is USUAL (USUAL)

Total Supply: 4000000000 USUAL.Usual is a secure and decentralized fiat-backed stablecoin issuer that redistributes ownership and value through the $USUAL token.

USUAL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your USUAL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USUAL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about USUAL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USUAL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USUAL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USUAL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USUAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USUAL price prediction page.

USUAL Price History

Tracing USUAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USUAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USUAL price history page.

How to buy USUAL (USUAL)

Looking for how to buy USUAL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase USUAL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USUAL to Local Currencies

1 USUAL to VND
4,097.4318
1 USUAL to AUD
A$0.254082
1 USUAL to GBP
0.121448
1 USUAL to EUR
0.140624
1 USUAL to USD
$0.1598
1 USUAL to MYR
RM0.704718
1 USUAL to TRY
6.081988
1 USUAL to JPY
¥22.961662
1 USUAL to RUB
13.178706
1 USUAL to INR
13.749192
1 USUAL to IDR
Rp2,708.47417
1 USUAL to KRW
227.959494
1 USUAL to PHP
9.119786
1 USUAL to EGP
￡E.8.148202
1 USUAL to BRL
R$0.933232
1 USUAL to CAD
C$0.220524
1 USUAL to BDT
19.414102
1 USUAL to NGN
256.912058
1 USUAL to UAH
6.596544
1 USUAL to VES
Bs11.3458
1 USUAL to PKR
Rs44.8239
1 USUAL to KZT
82.754028
1 USUAL to THB
฿5.37727
1 USUAL to TWD
NT$5.190304
1 USUAL to AED
د.إ0.586466
1 USUAL to CHF
Fr0.131036
1 USUAL to HKD
HK$1.23845
1 USUAL to MAD
.د.م1.479748
1 USUAL to MXN
$3.210382

USUAL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USUAL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official USUAL Website
Block Explorer

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

USUAL
USD

1 USUAL = 0.1598 USD

Trade

USUALUSDT
-2.51%

