What is ORIGYN (OGY)

OGY is the native token of the ORIGYN Foundation, which provides the utility of access to the platform where ORIGYN certificates are minted, referenced and transacted. OGY is necessary to create and transact certificates of authenticity, the core service of the platform. Tokens are also required to vote in the governance of ORIGYN.

ORIGYN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ORIGYN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OGY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ORIGYN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORIGYN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORIGYN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORIGYN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OGY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ORIGYN price prediction page.

ORIGYN Price History

Tracing OGY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OGY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ORIGYN price history page.

How to buy ORIGYN (OGY)

Looking for how to buy ORIGYN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ORIGYN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OGY to Local Currencies

1 OGY to VND ₫ 60.666606 1 OGY to AUD A$ 0.00376194 1 OGY to GBP ￡ 0.00179816 1 OGY to EUR € 0.00208208 1 OGY to USD $ 0.002366 1 OGY to MYR RM 0.01043406 1 OGY to TRY ₺ 0.09004996 1 OGY to JPY ¥ 0.34032544 1 OGY to RUB ₽ 0.19512402 1 OGY to INR ₹ 0.20361796 1 OGY to IDR Rp 40.1016889 1 OGY to KRW ₩ 3.37999662 1 OGY to PHP ₱ 0.13502762 1 OGY to EGP ￡E. 0.12071332 1 OGY to BRL R$ 0.01379378 1 OGY to CAD C$ 0.00326508 1 OGY to BDT ৳ 0.28744534 1 OGY to NGN ₦ 3.80384186 1 OGY to UAH ₴ 0.09766848 1 OGY to VES Bs 0.167986 1 OGY to PKR Rs 0.663663 1 OGY to KZT ₸ 1.22525676 1 OGY to THB ฿ 0.07980518 1 OGY to TWD NT$ 0.076895 1 OGY to AED د.إ 0.00868322 1 OGY to CHF Fr 0.00194012 1 OGY to HKD HK$ 0.0183365 1 OGY to MAD .د.م 0.02190916 1 OGY to MXN $ 0.04762758

ORIGYN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORIGYN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORIGYN What is the price of ORIGYN (OGY) today? The live price of ORIGYN (OGY) is 0.002366 USD . What is the market cap of ORIGYN (OGY)? The current market cap of ORIGYN is $ 18.52M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OGY by its real-time market price of 0.002366 USD . What is the circulating supply of ORIGYN (OGY)? The current circulating supply of ORIGYN (OGY) is 7.83B USD . What was the highest price of ORIGYN (OGY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ORIGYN (OGY) is 0.129 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ORIGYN (OGY)? The 24-hour trading volume of ORIGYN (OGY) is $ 58.92K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!