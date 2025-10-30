What is Graphite (GP)

$GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships. $GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships.

Graphite is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Graphite investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Graphite on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Graphite buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Graphite Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Graphite (GP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Graphite (GP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Graphite.

Check the Graphite price prediction now!

Graphite (GP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Graphite (GP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Graphite (GP)

Looking for how to buy Graphite? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Graphite on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GP to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Graphite Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Graphite, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Graphite How much is Graphite (GP) worth today? The live GP price in USD is 0.4316 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GP to USD price? $ 0.4316 . Check out The current price of GP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Graphite? The market cap for GP is $ 14.53M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GP? The circulating supply of GP is 33.67M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GP? GP achieved an ATH price of 6.974056528051682 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GP? GP saw an ATL price of 0.027421874976476645 USD . What is the trading volume of GP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GP is $ 48.84K USD . Will GP go higher this year? GP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Graphite (GP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets