The live Graphite price today is 0.4316 USD. Track real-time GP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Graphite Logo

Graphite Price(GP)

1 GP to USD Live Price:

$0.4275
$0.4275$0.4275
-6.90%1D
USD
Graphite (GP) Live Price Chart
Graphite (GP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.418
$ 0.418$ 0.418
24H Low
$ 0.4902
$ 0.4902$ 0.4902
24H High

$ 0.418
$ 0.418$ 0.418

$ 0.4902
$ 0.4902$ 0.4902

$ 6.974056528051682
$ 6.974056528051682$ 6.974056528051682

$ 0.027421874976476645
$ 0.027421874976476645$ 0.027421874976476645

+0.02%

-6.90%

-15.81%

-15.81%

Graphite (GP) real-time price is $ 0.4316. Over the past 24 hours, GP traded between a low of $ 0.418 and a high of $ 0.4902, showing active market volatility. GP's all-time high price is $ 6.974056528051682, while its all-time low price is $ 0.027421874976476645.

In terms of short-term performance, GP has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, -6.90% over 24 hours, and -15.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Graphite (GP) Market Information

No.970

$ 14.53M
$ 14.53M$ 14.53M

$ 48.84K
$ 48.84K$ 48.84K

$ 25.61M
$ 25.61M$ 25.61M

33.67M
33.67M 33.67M

59,335,026.17143095
59,335,026.17143095 59,335,026.17143095

SOL

The current Market Cap of Graphite is $ 14.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.84K. The circulating supply of GP is 33.67M, with a total supply of 59335026.17143095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.61M.

Graphite (GP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Graphite for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.031684-6.90%
30 Days$ -0.4276-49.77%
60 Days$ -1.3536-75.83%
90 Days$ -3.0634-87.66%
Graphite Price Change Today

Today, GP recorded a change of $ -0.031684 (-6.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Graphite 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.4276 (-49.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Graphite 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GP saw a change of $ -1.3536 (-75.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Graphite 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -3.0634 (-87.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Graphite (GP)?

Check out the Graphite Price History page now.

What is Graphite (GP)

$GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships.

Graphite is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Graphite investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Graphite on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Graphite buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Graphite Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Graphite (GP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Graphite (GP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Graphite.

Check the Graphite price prediction now!

Graphite (GP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Graphite (GP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Graphite (GP)

Looking for how to buy Graphite? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Graphite on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GP to Local Currencies

1 Graphite(GP) to VND
11,357.554
1 Graphite(GP) to AUD
A$0.656032
1 Graphite(GP) to GBP
0.3237
1 Graphite(GP) to EUR
0.371176
1 Graphite(GP) to USD
$0.4316
1 Graphite(GP) to MYR
RM1.81272
1 Graphite(GP) to TRY
18.114252
1 Graphite(GP) to JPY
¥66.4664
1 Graphite(GP) to ARS
ARS$620.114248
1 Graphite(GP) to RUB
34.631584
1 Graphite(GP) to INR
38.274288
1 Graphite(GP) to IDR
Rp7,193.330456
1 Graphite(GP) to PHP
25.438504
1 Graphite(GP) to EGP
￡E.20.37152
1 Graphite(GP) to BRL
R$2.322008
1 Graphite(GP) to CAD
C$0.599924
1 Graphite(GP) to BDT
52.767416
1 Graphite(GP) to NGN
624.598572
1 Graphite(GP) to COP
$1,685.9375
1 Graphite(GP) to ZAR
R.7.462364
1 Graphite(GP) to UAH
18.122884
1 Graphite(GP) to TZS
T.Sh.1,060.4412
1 Graphite(GP) to VES
Bs94.5204
1 Graphite(GP) to CLP
$406.5672
1 Graphite(GP) to PKR
Rs122.160064
1 Graphite(GP) to KZT
228.9638
1 Graphite(GP) to THB
฿14.001104
1 Graphite(GP) to TWD
NT$13.258752
1 Graphite(GP) to AED
د.إ1.583972
1 Graphite(GP) to CHF
Fr0.34528
1 Graphite(GP) to HKD
HK$3.349216
1 Graphite(GP) to AMD
֏165.17332
1 Graphite(GP) to MAD
.د.م3.996616
1 Graphite(GP) to MXN
$7.997548
1 Graphite(GP) to SAR
ريال1.6185
1 Graphite(GP) to ETB
Br65.99164
1 Graphite(GP) to KES
KSh55.758404
1 Graphite(GP) to JOD
د.أ0.3060044
1 Graphite(GP) to PLN
1.579656
1 Graphite(GP) to RON
лв1.894724
1 Graphite(GP) to SEK
kr4.074304
1 Graphite(GP) to BGN
лв0.725088
1 Graphite(GP) to HUF
Ft144.586
1 Graphite(GP) to CZK
9.059284
1 Graphite(GP) to KWD
د.ك0.1320696
1 Graphite(GP) to ILS
1.4027
1 Graphite(GP) to BOB
Bs2.97804
1 Graphite(GP) to AZN
0.73372
1 Graphite(GP) to TJS
SM3.97072
1 Graphite(GP) to GEL
1.173952
1 Graphite(GP) to AOA
Kz395.600244
1 Graphite(GP) to BHD
.د.ب0.1622816
1 Graphite(GP) to BMD
$0.4316
1 Graphite(GP) to DKK
kr2.775188
1 Graphite(GP) to HNL
L11.338132
1 Graphite(GP) to MUR
19.668012
1 Graphite(GP) to NAD
$7.384676
1 Graphite(GP) to NOK
kr4.33758
1 Graphite(GP) to NZD
$0.750984
1 Graphite(GP) to PAB
B/.0.4316
1 Graphite(GP) to PGK
K1.838616
1 Graphite(GP) to QAR
ر.ق1.571024
1 Graphite(GP) to RSD
дин.43.621812
1 Graphite(GP) to UZS
soʻm5,199.998804
1 Graphite(GP) to ALL
L35.891856
1 Graphite(GP) to ANG
ƒ0.772564
1 Graphite(GP) to AWG
ƒ0.772564
1 Graphite(GP) to BBD
$0.8632
1 Graphite(GP) to BAM
KM0.725088
1 Graphite(GP) to BIF
Fr1,276.6728
1 Graphite(GP) to BND
$0.556764
1 Graphite(GP) to BSD
$0.4316
1 Graphite(GP) to JMD
$68.965364
1 Graphite(GP) to KHR
1,733.331496
1 Graphite(GP) to KMF
Fr182.5668
1 Graphite(GP) to LAK
9,382.608508
1 Graphite(GP) to LKR
රු131.383356
1 Graphite(GP) to MDL
L7.31562
1 Graphite(GP) to MGA
Ar1,935.42388
1 Graphite(GP) to MOP
P3.4528
1 Graphite(GP) to MVR
6.60348
1 Graphite(GP) to MWK
MK749.305076
1 Graphite(GP) to MZN
MT27.583556
1 Graphite(GP) to NPR
रु60.872864
1 Graphite(GP) to PYG
3,060.9072
1 Graphite(GP) to RWF
Fr626.2516
1 Graphite(GP) to SBD
$3.552068
1 Graphite(GP) to SCR
5.986292
1 Graphite(GP) to SRD
$16.677024
1 Graphite(GP) to SVC
$3.772184
1 Graphite(GP) to SZL
L7.384676
1 Graphite(GP) to TMT
m1.514916
1 Graphite(GP) to TND
د.ت1.2671776
1 Graphite(GP) to TTD
$2.921932
1 Graphite(GP) to UGX
Sh1,503.6944
1 Graphite(GP) to XAF
Fr243.854
1 Graphite(GP) to XCD
$1.16532
1 Graphite(GP) to XOF
Fr243.854
1 Graphite(GP) to XPF
Fr44.0232
1 Graphite(GP) to BWP
P5.744596
1 Graphite(GP) to BZD
$0.867516
1 Graphite(GP) to CVE
$40.91568
1 Graphite(GP) to DJF
Fr76.3932
1 Graphite(GP) to DOP
$27.700088
1 Graphite(GP) to DZD
د.ج56.095052
1 Graphite(GP) to FJD
$0.975416
1 Graphite(GP) to GNF
Fr3,752.762
1 Graphite(GP) to GTQ
Q3.30174
1 Graphite(GP) to GYD
$90.29072
1 Graphite(GP) to ISK
kr53.0868

Graphite Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Graphite, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Graphite Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Graphite

How much is Graphite (GP) worth today?
The live GP price in USD is 0.4316 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GP to USD price?
The current price of GP to USD is $ 0.4316. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Graphite?
The market cap for GP is $ 14.53M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GP?
The circulating supply of GP is 33.67M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GP?
GP achieved an ATH price of 6.974056528051682 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GP?
GP saw an ATL price of 0.027421874976476645 USD.
What is the trading volume of GP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GP is $ 48.84K USD.
Will GP go higher this year?
GP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Graphite (GP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

