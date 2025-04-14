What is Concordium (CCD)

Concordium's decentralized blockchain technology is the first with an identification layer built into the protocol. This means it offers forward-thinking businesses, app developers, and cryptocurrency traders unparalleled security, privacy, transparency, and, most importantly, regulatory compliance.

Concordium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



How to buy Concordium (CCD)

CCD to Local Currencies

Concordium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Concordium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Concordium What is the price of Concordium (CCD) today? The live price of Concordium (CCD) is 0.004434 USD . What is the market cap of Concordium (CCD)? The current market cap of Concordium is $ 50.91M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CCD by its real-time market price of 0.004434 USD . What is the circulating supply of Concordium (CCD)? The current circulating supply of Concordium (CCD) is 11.48B USD . What was the highest price of Concordium (CCD)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Concordium (CCD) is 0.05309 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Concordium (CCD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Concordium (CCD) is $ 9.11K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

