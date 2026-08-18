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The live Billions price today is 0.01919 GBP.BILL market cap is 46,597,051.38036 GBP. Track real-time BILL to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Billions price today is 0.01919 GBP.BILL market cap is 46,597,051.38036 GBP. Track real-time BILL to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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BILL Price Info

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BILL Whitepaper

BILL Official Website

BILL Tokenomics

BILL Price Forecast

BILL History

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Billions Price(BILL)

1 BILL to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0140014
￡0.0140014￡0.0140014
-5.65%1D
GBP
Billions (BILL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:15:15 (UTC+8)

Billions Price Today

The live Billions (BILL) price today is ￡ 0.01919, with a 5.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current BILL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01919 per BILL.

Billions currently ranks #224 by market capitalisation at ￡ 46.60M, with a circulating supply of 2.43B BILL. During the last 24 hours, BILL traded between ￡ 0.01912 (low) and ￡ 0.0208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.169962185076282219, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0151778208206157304.

In short-term performance, BILL moved -0.88% in the last hour and -25.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 70.36K.

Billions (BILL) Market Information

No.224

￡ 46.60M
￡ 46.60M￡ 46.60M

￡ 70.36K
￡ 70.36K￡ 70.36K

￡ 191.90M
￡ 191.90M￡ 191.90M

2.43B
2.43B 2.43B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

24.28%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Billions is ￡ 46.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 70.36K. The circulating supply of BILL is 2.43B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 191.90M.

Billions Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.01912
￡ 0.01912￡ 0.01912
24H Low
￡ 0.0208
￡ 0.0208￡ 0.0208
24H High

￡ 0.01912
￡ 0.01912￡ 0.01912

￡ 0.0208
￡ 0.0208￡ 0.0208

￡ 0.169962185076282219
￡ 0.169962185076282219￡ 0.169962185076282219

￡ 0.0151778208206157304
￡ 0.0151778208206157304￡ 0.0151778208206157304

-0.88%

-5.65%

-25.42%

-25.42%

Billions (BILL) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Billions for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0008385-5.65%
30 Days￡ -0.00652-25.36%
60 Days￡ -0.04325-69.27%
90 Days￡ -0.09293-82.89%
Billions Price Change Today

Today, BILL recorded a change of ￡ -0.0008385 (-5.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Billions 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00652 (-25.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Billions 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BILL saw a change of ￡ -0.04325 (-69.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Billions 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.09293 (-82.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Billions (BILL)?

Check out the Billions Price History page now.

Analysis for Billions

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Billions recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Billions market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BILL market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

BILL_USDT is trading below the 0.02000 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently situated between the S1 pivot at 0.02009 and the central pivot at 0.02034. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, with EMA indicators pointing toward buying pressure. The MACD has formed a golden cross pattern, while the RSI remains in a neutral range, fluctuating without extreme readings. Both KDJ and StochRSI values do not indicate an overbought condition. The Bollinger Bands remain stable with a consistent opening width, and the fast and slow indicators are aligned in the same direction. Momentum is concentrated on the bullish side, and volatility has not shown any significant expansion. The nearest resistance level at 0.02009 is only 0.00009 away from the current price, while the first target above lies at 0.02034, approximately 0.00034 higher than the current price. On the downside, support at 0.01976 is just 0.00024 away from the current price. Additionally, the distant resistance at 0.02067 serves as an upper reference point. Key price levels are closely spaced, limiting the room for significant price movement.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Billions

Billions (BILL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BILL in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Billions (BILL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Billions could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Billions will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BILL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Billions Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Billions in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Billions? Buying BILL is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Billions. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Billions (BILL) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Billions will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Billions (BILL) Guide

What can you do with Billions

Owning Billions allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Billions (BILL) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Billions (BILL)

Billions Network is the universal Human and AI Network which lets anyone prove they are a real, unique person online in seconds, without revealing their underlying data.

Billions Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Billions, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Billions Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemEthereum Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Billions

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:15:15 (UTC+8)

Billions (BILL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Billions

BILL USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BILL with leverage. Explore BILL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Billions (BILL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Billions price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BILL/USDC
￡0.0140087
￡0.0140087￡0.0140087
-5.60%
2.68M (USDT)
BILL/USDT
￡0.0140233
￡0.0140233￡0.0140233
-5.55%
3.51M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BILL-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BILL
BILL
GBP
GBP

1 BILL = 0.0140087 GBP