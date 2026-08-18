Billions Price Today

The live Billions (BILL) price today is ￡ 0.01919, with a 5.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current BILL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01919 per BILL.

Billions currently ranks #224 by market capitalisation at ￡ 46.60M, with a circulating supply of 2.43B BILL. During the last 24 hours, BILL traded between ￡ 0.01912 (low) and ￡ 0.0208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.169962185076282219, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0151778208206157304.

In short-term performance, BILL moved -0.88% in the last hour and -25.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 70.36K.

Billions (BILL) Market Information

Rank No.224 Market Cap ￡ 46.60M￡ 46.60M ￡ 46.60M Volume (24H) ￡ 70.36K￡ 70.36K ￡ 70.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 191.90M￡ 191.90M ￡ 191.90M Circulation Supply 2.43B 2.43B 2.43B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 24.28% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Billions is ￡ 46.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 70.36K. The circulating supply of BILL is 2.43B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 191.90M.