Billions Price(BILL)
The live Billions (BILL) price today is ￡ 0.01919, with a 5.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current BILL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01919 per BILL.
Billions currently ranks #224 by market capitalisation at ￡ 46.60M, with a circulating supply of 2.43B BILL. During the last 24 hours, BILL traded between ￡ 0.01912 (low) and ￡ 0.0208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.169962185076282219, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0151778208206157304.
In short-term performance, BILL moved -0.88% in the last hour and -25.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 70.36K.
No.224
24.28%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Billions is ￡ 46.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 70.36K. The circulating supply of BILL is 2.43B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 191.90M.
-0.88%
-5.65%
-25.42%
-25.42%
Track the price changes of Billions for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0008385
|-5.65%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00652
|-25.36%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.04325
|-69.27%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.09293
|-82.89%
Today, BILL recorded a change of ￡ -0.0008385 (-5.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00652 (-25.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BILL saw a change of ￡ -0.04325 (-69.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.09293 (-82.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Billions (BILL)?
Check out the Billions Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Billions recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BILL market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
BILL_USDT is trading below the 0.02000 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently situated between the S1 pivot at 0.02009 and the central pivot at 0.02034. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, with EMA indicators pointing toward buying pressure. The MACD has formed a golden cross pattern, while the RSI remains in a neutral range, fluctuating without extreme readings. Both KDJ and StochRSI values do not indicate an overbought condition. The Bollinger Bands remain stable with a consistent opening width, and the fast and slow indicators are aligned in the same direction. Momentum is concentrated on the bullish side, and volatility has not shown any significant expansion. The nearest resistance level at 0.02009 is only 0.00009 away from the current price, while the first target above lies at 0.02034, approximately 0.00034 higher than the current price. On the downside, support at 0.01976 is just 0.00024 away from the current price. Additionally, the distant resistance at 0.02067 serves as an upper reference point. Key price levels are closely spaced, limiting the room for significant price movement.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Billions could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Billions, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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