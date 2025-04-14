What is BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

BABYDOGE to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BabyDogeCoin What is the price of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) today? The live price of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is 0.0000000011536 USD . What is the market cap of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)? The current market cap of BabyDogeCoin is $ 188.86M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BABYDOGE by its real-time market price of 0.0000000011536 USD . What is the circulating supply of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)? The current circulating supply of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is 163,712.26T USD . What was the highest price of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is 0.000000006799 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)? The 24-hour trading volume of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is $ 483.86K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

