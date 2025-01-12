Wrapped FIO Price (WFIO)
The live price of Wrapped FIO (WFIO) today is 0.03555973 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WFIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped FIO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.60K USD
- Wrapped FIO price change within the day is -3.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WFIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WFIO price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped FIO to USD was $ -0.00135640357337908.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped FIO to USD was $ -0.0103944717.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped FIO to USD was $ +0.0056200659.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped FIO to USD was $ +0.002750040705395406.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00135640357337908
|-3.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0103944717
|-29.23%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0056200659
|+15.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002750040705395406
|+8.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped FIO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
-3.67%
-21.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a decentralized, open-source usability solution that enables easier cryptocurrency transactions on all blockchains by replacing complex wallet addresses with a single, customizable, and human-readable Crypto Handle in the format of username@domain. FIO Crypto Handles can be used to send, receive, request, and sign any type of cryptocurrency transaction as easily as sending an email. FIO Protocol’s mission is to make cryptocurrency easy to use across every type of token and coin by removing the opportunity for human error when transacting with long-string wallet addresses on different blockchains and network types. FIO integrates into any type of decentralized application and has a growing partner ecosystem of more than 75 wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, payment processors, and gaming platforms – including its own homebuilt application, FIO Dashboard. Key FIO Protocol highlights include: FIO ($FIO) is the native utility token used for transaction fees and governance on FIO Protocol's native DPoS blockchain, FIO Chain. Wrapped FIO ($WFIO) is a tokenized version of the native FIO token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. $WFIO is supported by $FIO at a 1:1 ratio and allows users to transfer liquidity between the FIO and ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. $WFIO is compliant with ERC-20 standards and can be fully integrated into the Ethereum ecosystem. FIO Crypto Handles are human-readable wallet names (username@domain) that can be mapped to multiple public wallet addresses and used to replace those public wallet addresses when sending, receiving, requesting, or signing any type of cryptocurrency. FIO Crypto Handles are nested NFTs secured by private keys on FIO Chain, with ownership and mapping abilities controlled by the private key holder. They have no renewal fee and come with an initial bundle of 100 transactions. FIO Domains allow users to fully customize their FIO Crypto Handle with a unique @domain ending (usern
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WFIO to AUD
A$0.0576067626
|1 WFIO to GBP
￡0.0288033813
|1 WFIO to EUR
€0.0344929381
|1 WFIO to USD
$0.03555973
|1 WFIO to MYR
RM0.1596631877
|1 WFIO to TRY
₺1.258814442
|1 WFIO to JPY
¥5.6067026291
|1 WFIO to RUB
₽3.6139353599
|1 WFIO to INR
₹3.0641819341
|1 WFIO to IDR
Rp582.9463001712
|1 WFIO to PHP
₱2.09802407
|1 WFIO to EGP
￡E.1.795766365
|1 WFIO to BRL
R$0.2176255476
|1 WFIO to CAD
C$0.0512060112
|1 WFIO to BDT
৳4.3571337169
|1 WFIO to NGN
₦55.3889022399
|1 WFIO to UAH
₴1.5102217331
|1 WFIO to VES
Bs1.88466569
|1 WFIO to PKR
Rs9.9467676756
|1 WFIO to KZT
₸18.8544800406
|1 WFIO to THB
฿1.2332114364
|1 WFIO to TWD
NT$1.1773826603
|1 WFIO to CHF
Fr0.0323593543
|1 WFIO to HKD
HK$0.2766546994
|1 WFIO to MAD
.د.م0.3587976757