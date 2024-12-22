StarShip Price (STARSHIP)
The live price of StarShip (STARSHIP) today is 0.0334593 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 627.84K USD. STARSHIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StarShip Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 551.62 USD
- StarShip price change within the day is -4.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.80M USD
During today, the price change of StarShip to USD was $ -0.00169965776387227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StarShip to USD was $ +0.0132787815.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StarShip to USD was $ +0.0188392555.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StarShip to USD was $ +0.009946263876510197.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00169965776387227
|-4.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0132787815
|+39.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0188392555
|+56.30%
|90 Days
|$ +0.009946263876510197
|+42.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of StarShip: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
-4.83%
-7.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StarShip is a Binance Smart Chain Project created to bridge businesses and users onto blockchain technology. Within its first 6 months StarShip developed a non-custodial wallet, a token generator, online learning platform, and decentralized exchange. The core of StarShip business model is its DeFi platform. With profit that is generated from StarShip products, StarShip purchases the native token in the form of buybacks, thus increasing its value for investors. The StarShip token purchased is then distributed to stakeholders and operations. StarShip’s next-generation business model is the future of global business.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STARSHIP to AUD
A$0.053200287
|1 STARSHIP to GBP
￡0.026432847
|1 STARSHIP to EUR
€0.031786335
|1 STARSHIP to USD
$0.0334593
