Sauce Inu Price (SAUCEINU)
The live price of Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAUCEINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sauce Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.68K USD
- Sauce Inu price change within the day is +15.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sauce Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sauce Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sauce Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sauce Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+15.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-43.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sauce Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.44%
+15.56%
+20.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? SauceInu is a community-based "INU-Themed cartoon" of the Sauce token. The project was primarily created to promote SaucerSwap and uplift users of the Hedera ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Our primary mission on Hedera is to promote the best DEX on Hedera -SaucerSwap-. Additional goals are to bring in new members from other communities by displaying the power of Hedera, and SaucerSwap in cartoon fashion, and to continually spread love and cheer to the Hedera community through positivity and sustained engagement. SauceInu is in no way officially affiliated with SaucerSwap Labs, Sauce, or xSauce. History of your project. SauceInu was distributed to reward users who stake "xSauce" as there was an initial tiered disbursement to all xSauce holders who held greater than 100 xSauce tokens. What’s next for your project? “The main goal of SauceInu is to foster a fun and interactive community in support of SaucerSwap, the leading DEX on Hedera Hashgraph.” We plan to spread these messages through cute cartoons of SauceInu with several different NFTs and other media of her and her adventures in the future. What can your token be used for? The tokens can be used for NFT, Emissions from NFT taxes will go to buybacks and then “Burned” in a unique manner by going into a 99-year Locked Liquidity pool. This decreases the circulating supply of SauceInu, and also adds value back into liquidity pools via buybacks and lastly can be played games with it's own merchandise shop in shopify.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
