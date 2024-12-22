Restake Finance Price (RSTK)
The live price of Restake Finance (RSTK) today is 0.01253083 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 478.58K USD. RSTK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Restake Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 375.25 USD
- Restake Finance price change within the day is -4.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 38.26M USD
RSTK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Restake Finance to USD was $ -0.00059371079052318.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Restake Finance to USD was $ -0.0019125492.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Restake Finance to USD was $ +0.0000264287.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Restake Finance to USD was $ -0.000182683504402082.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00059371079052318
|-4.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019125492
|-15.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000264287
|+0.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000182683504402082
|-1.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Restake Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-4.52%
-12.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Restake Finance DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that aims to become a yield powerhouse – by introducing modular liquid restaking to EigenLayer. We’re building a new era of yield - an intuitive platform to restake your liquid staking tokens and maximise your on-chain rewards through $rstETH, our liquid restaking token. Using $rstETH will allow you to earn restaking rewards while receiving a liquid derivative in exchange for your locked principal. You will have instant liquidity to your tokens and the ability to compound yield.
