Permission Coin Price (ASK)
The live price of Permission Coin (ASK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.47M USD. ASK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Permission Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.56K USD
- Permission Coin price change within the day is +0.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.41B USD
During today, the price change of Permission Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Permission Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Permission Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Permission Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+23.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+91.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Permission Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
+0.38%
-3.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
“ASK” is the currency for permission. Its primary use case is to power a global digital ad system built on permissioned data and opt-in engagement. The project aims to offer an antidote to some of the most significant problems of Web 2.0 - surveillance capitalism, data exploitation and interruptive marketing - by enabling users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across the web, while providing an enterprise solution for marketers seeking better return on their ad spend. Global privacy regulations, ad blockers, and dramatic changes in ad tech are forcing a new advertising model based on consent. By enabling marketers to build opt-in audiences and ask permission for engagement, and by ensuring users are rewarded for the data they volunteer to share, Permission sees ASK as foundational to helping tech platforms and marketers compete in Web 3.0. Currently, users earn ASK by securely sharing their data and opting in to receive relevant ads and content. The experience is delivered primarily through declared data-sharing activities and engaging with video ads on Permission.io. Advertisers can also deploy ASK as an incentive mechanism on their own digital channels, driving loyalty and personalized ad campaigns. Additionally, the ability to earn and spend ASK via merchants on the Shopify platform is in the pipeline, with other major eCommerce platforms to follow. The project’s other goals include deeper development of its proprietary technology, “Data Algebra,” for which it has been awarded 9 patents. The breakthrough technology can liquify data currently stored in silos and applications, making it possible for individuals to aggregate and monetize their full data set and for companies to gain permissioned visibility over the most comprehensive data sets possible.
