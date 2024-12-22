Ondo US Dollar Yield Price (USDY)
The live price of Ondo US Dollar Yield (USDY) today is 1.068 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 448.36M USD. USDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ondo US Dollar Yield Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 228.63K USD
- Ondo US Dollar Yield price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 419.68M USD
During today, the price change of Ondo US Dollar Yield to USD was $ -0.001656229279787.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ondo US Dollar Yield to USD was $ +0.0046760244.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ondo US Dollar Yield to USD was $ +0.0039416676.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ondo US Dollar Yield to USD was $ +0.0137024938337488.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001656229279787
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0046760244
|+0.44%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0039416676
|+0.37%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0137024938337488
|+1.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ondo US Dollar Yield: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-0.15%
+0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
