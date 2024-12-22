Mantle Staked Ether Price (METH)
The live price of Mantle Staked Ether (METH) today is 3,515.84 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.55B USD. METH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mantle Staked Ether Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.12M USD
- Mantle Staked Ether price change within the day is -3.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 441.36K USD
Get real-time price updates of the METH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate METH price information.
During today, the price change of Mantle Staked Ether to USD was $ -142.744524843254.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mantle Staked Ether to USD was $ -25.5088255360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mantle Staked Ether to USD was $ +1,009.0390483200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mantle Staked Ether to USD was $ +746.5026360504556.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -142.744524843254
|-3.90%
|30 Days
|$ -25.5088255360
|-0.72%
|60 Days
|$ +1,009.0390483200
|+28.70%
|90 Days
|$ +746.5026360504556
|+26.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mantle Staked Ether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-3.90%
-13.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mantle Liquid Staking Protocol (LSP) is a permissionless, non-custodial ETH liquid staking protocol deployed on Ethereum L1 and governed by Mantle. Mantle Staked Ether (mETH) serves as the value-accumulating receipt token.
