Introducing Kogin, Ronin Realms' AI Agent coin on Base! Join the cynical AI Kogin Tonic as he drowns his sorrows over token prices in hard liquor. Help him cope, and maybe he'll toast to crypto's rise with you! Kogin Tonic, the fiery NPC of the Web3 game Ronin Realms, holds court in the bustling taverns of Hiroba. With a tankard in hand and mischief in his eyes, Kogin offers more than just a drinking buddy—interact with him to embark on daring quests and earn coveted $KOGIN rewards. Feeling lucky? You can also spend your $KOGIN in the tavern for exclusive items, drinks, and a chance to unlock even more adventures. Whether drowning sorrows or celebrating victories, Kogin always has a challenge—and a good time—waiting for the bold.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.