Dog shit going nowhere ราคา (DOGSHIT2)
ราคาสดของ Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) วันนี้คือ 0.00024112 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 242.19K USD ราคา DOGSHIT2 เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Dog shit going nowhere หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- Dog shit going nowhereการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -5.71%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 999.77M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา DOGSHIT2 เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา DOGSHIT2 ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dog shit going nowhere เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dog shit going nowhere เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.0000926476
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dog shit going nowhere เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.0002095518
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dog shit going nowhere เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|-5.71%
|30 วัน
|$ -0.0000926476
|-38.42%
|60 วัน
|$ -0.0002095518
|-86.90%
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Dog shit going nowhere: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
-0.33%
-5.71%
+17.15%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโปรดอ่านเงื่อนไขการใช้งานและคำเตือนความเสี่ยงของเรา โปรดทราบด้วยว่าข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นซึ่งนำเสนอที่นี่ (เช่น ราคาสดปัจจุบัน) ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม ข้อมูลเหล่านี้จะถูกนำเสนอให้กับคุณบนพื้นฐาน "ตามที่เป็น" และเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น โดยจะไม่มีการรับรองหรือการรับประกันใดๆ ทั้งสิ้น ลิงก์ที่ให้ไปยังเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของ MEXC MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความน่าเชื่อถือและความถูกต้องแม่นยำของไซต์บุคคลที่สามดังกล่าวและเนื้อหาของไซต์เหล่านั้น
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น VND
₫6.18255792
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น AUD
A$0.0003809696
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น GBP
￡0.0001832512
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น EUR
€0.0002121856
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น USD
$0.00024112
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น MYR
RM0.0010657504
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น TRY
₺0.0091432704
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น JPY
¥0.0347068128
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น RUB
₽0.0201262864
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น INR
₹0.0207266752
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น IDR
Rp4.0186650592
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น KRW
₩0.342498904
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น PHP
₱0.0137872416
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น EGP
￡E.0.0124080352
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น BRL
R$0.0014129632
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น CAD
C$0.0003327456
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น BDT
৳0.0292358
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น NGN
₦0.3833373984
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น UAH
₴0.0099606672
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น VES
Bs0.01711952
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น PKR
Rs0.0674629648
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น KZT
₸0.1243504064
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น THB
฿0.0080943984
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น TWD
NT$0.0078050544
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น AED
د.إ0.0008849104
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น CHF
Fr0.0001953072
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น HKD
HK$0.00186868
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น MAD
.د.م0.0022375936
|1 DOGSHIT2 เป็น MXN
$0.0048875024