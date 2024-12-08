Fortune Token 가격 (FRTN)
오늘 Fortune Token (FRTN)의 실시간 가격은 0.00645885 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.69M USD 입니다. FRTN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Fortune Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 50.25K USD
- Fortune Token의 당일 가격 변동 +1.13%
- 유통 공급량 261.36M USD
빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다.
오늘 Fortune Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Fortune Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0039497999.
지난 60일간 Fortune Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0043183115.
지난 90일간 Fortune Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000848442654370948.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.13%
|30일
|$ +0.0039497999
|+61.15%
|60일
|$ +0.0043183115
|+66.86%
|90일
|$ +0.000848442654370948
|+15.12%
Fortune Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.04%
+1.13%
+0.99%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? $FRTN is EbisusBay.com proprietary platform utility token, designed to fuel the Ryoshi Dynasties gamified DAO experience, reward NFT holders and drive new volumes to the NFT ecosystems! What makes your project unique? Fortune Token is a pivotal part of the EbisusBay platform, a top-tier NFT marketplace on the Cronos network. It's an innovative cryptocurrency that not only powers the platform's functions but also fuels an exciting and dynamic game-like environment for NFT communities. History of your project. Ebisu's Bay is the first and largest NFT Marketplace on Cronos with a unique GameFi DAO reward system. Chosen as the most trusted Web3 platform from the Cronos community, Ebisu's Bay allows users to create, buy, sell, trade NFTs in a fast, safe and user friendly manner. What’s next for your project? EbisusBay.com is set to change the way we look at NFT Marketplaces by means of it's innovative gamified DAO experience and proprietary utility token. Our platform's ecosystem is ready to onboard the next generation of Web3 users, creating a new standard for quality and transparency within the Web3 industry, offering a safe and rewarding experience while nourishing the NFT ecosystem. What can your token be used for? $Fortune is a standard CRC-20 which can be freely traded on exchanges and will be used for rewards and purchasing services from Ebisu's Bay NFT Marketplace. $Fortune tokens can be staked on Ryoshi Dynasties to earn more $FRTN, in-game & platform rewards.
