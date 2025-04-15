STAN Price (STAN)
The live price of STAN (STAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STAN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.78K USD
- STAN price change within the day is -3.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of STAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STAN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of STAN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.48%
-3.67%
+14.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
7 billion people. 1 billion cups. You do the maths. Based on the recently viral Stanley Cups, the main focus of $STAN is to become the story tellers of Crypto by utilising our teams' deep animation and production background to produce videos featuring our mascot humorously engaging with Crypto current events. Here is a short example of such: https://twitter.com/StanleyCupCoin/status/1748901399478378595 Beyond the above, the success of $STAN is based on there being only 7 billion people in this world, yet 1 billion cups. If this isn't enough, we are developing a production team to partner with other projects within the space, generating our team revenue which will be used to sustainably fund our own content in making sure that the cup still fu
