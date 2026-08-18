Allbridge Zero Price Today

The live Allbridge Zero (ABR0) price today is $ 0.050242, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABR0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.050242 per ABR0.

Allbridge Zero currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,026,825, with a circulating supply of 20.44M ABR0. During the last 24 hours, ABR0 traded between $ 0.04440196 (low) and $ 0.050242 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.66, while the all-time low was $ 0.00778054.

In short-term performance, ABR0 moved -- in the last hour and -5.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 858.98.

Allbridge Zero (ABR0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.03M$ 1.03M $ 1.03M Volume (24H) $ 858.98$ 858.98 $ 858.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.91M$ 4.91M $ 4.91M Circulation Supply 20.44M 20.44M 20.44M Total Supply 97,650,072.1728323 97,650,072.1728323 97,650,072.1728323

The current Market Cap of Allbridge Zero is $ 1.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 858.98. The circulating supply of ABR0 is 20.44M, with a total supply of 97650072.1728323. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.91M.