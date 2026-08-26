Allbridge Zero Price Today

The live Allbridge Zero (ABR0) price today is $ 0.051117, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABR0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.051117 per ABR0.

Allbridge Zero currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,044,702, with a circulating supply of 20.44M ABR0. During the last 24 hours, ABR0 traded between $ 0.04918041 (low) and $ 0.051241 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.66, while the all-time low was $ 0.00778054.

In short-term performance, ABR0 moved +0.01% in the last hour and -2.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.05.

Allbridge Zero (ABR0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Volume (24H) $ 23.05$ 23.05 $ 23.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.99M$ 4.99M $ 4.99M Circulation Supply 20.44M 20.44M 20.44M Total Supply 97,649,782.29401855 97,649,782.29401855 97,649,782.29401855

The current Market Cap of Allbridge Zero is $ 1.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.05. The circulating supply of ABR0 is 20.44M, with a total supply of 97649782.29401855. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.99M.