Warden Price Today

The live Warden (WARD) price today is ￡ 0.003074, with a 5.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.003074 per WARD.

Warden currently ranks #1567 by market capitalisation at ￡ 769.48K, with a circulating supply of 250.32M WARD. During the last 24 hours, WARD traded between ￡ 0.003055 (low) and ￡ 0.003308 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1173578305779889195, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0016161654734458022.

In short-term performance, WARD moved +0.03% in the last hour and +1.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 92.36K.

Warden (WARD) Market Information

Rank No.1567 Market Cap ￡ 769.48K￡ 769.48K ￡ 769.48K Volume (24H) ￡ 92.36K￡ 92.36K ￡ 92.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.07M￡ 3.07M ￡ 3.07M Circulation Supply 250.32M 250.32M 250.32M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain WARDEN

The current Market Cap of Warden is ￡ 769.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 92.36K. The circulating supply of WARD is 250.32M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.07M.