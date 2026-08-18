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The live Warden price today is 0.003074 GBP.WARD market cap is 769,483.68 GBP. Track real-time WARD to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Warden price today is 0.003074 GBP.WARD market cap is 769,483.68 GBP. Track real-time WARD to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Warden Price(WARD)

1 WARD to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00224402
￡0.00224402￡0.00224402
-5.84%1D
GBP
Warden (WARD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:59:43 (UTC+8)

Warden Price Today

The live Warden (WARD) price today is ￡ 0.003074, with a 5.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.003074 per WARD.

Warden currently ranks #1567 by market capitalisation at ￡ 769.48K, with a circulating supply of 250.32M WARD. During the last 24 hours, WARD traded between ￡ 0.003055 (low) and ￡ 0.003308 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1173578305779889195, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0016161654734458022.

In short-term performance, WARD moved +0.03% in the last hour and +1.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 92.36K.

Warden (WARD) Market Information

No.1567

￡ 769.48K
￡ 769.48K￡ 769.48K

￡ 92.36K
￡ 92.36K￡ 92.36K

￡ 3.07M
￡ 3.07M￡ 3.07M

250.32M
250.32M 250.32M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

WARDEN

The current Market Cap of Warden is ￡ 769.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 92.36K. The circulating supply of WARD is 250.32M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.07M.

Warden Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.003055
￡ 0.003055￡ 0.003055
24H Low
￡ 0.003308
￡ 0.003308￡ 0.003308
24H High

￡ 0.003055
￡ 0.003055￡ 0.003055

￡ 0.003308
￡ 0.003308￡ 0.003308

￡ 0.1173578305779889195
￡ 0.1173578305779889195￡ 0.1173578305779889195

￡ 0.0016161654734458022
￡ 0.0016161654734458022￡ 0.0016161654734458022

+0.03%

-5.84%

+1.28%

+1.28%

Warden (WARD) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Warden for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00013918-5.84%
30 Days￡ -0.001171-27.59%
60 Days￡ -0.005207-62.88%
90 Days￡ -0.015544-83.49%
Warden Price Change Today

Today, WARD recorded a change of ￡ -0.00013918 (-5.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Warden 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001171 (-27.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Warden 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WARD saw a change of ￡ -0.005207 (-62.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Warden 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.015544 (-83.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Warden (WARD)?

Check out the Warden Price History page now.

Analysis for Warden

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Warden recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Warden market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the WARD market: bullish, bullish 75% | bearish 25%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**Market Structure** On the 4-hour timeframe, WARD_USDT has recorded a price level of 0.005135, situated within a 0.7% range below the central axis of the pivot point at 0.00517. The price action aligns with a consistent buy signal across both the Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating a unified bullish setup on the technical front. Currently, the price is positioned near the lower end of the central price band, relatively close to the upper resistance levels. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator remains in a golden cross configuration, while the fast and slow moving averages suggest a concentrated bullish bias with a "7 buys, 0 sells" alignment. The RSI has registered a neutral reading, showing no signs of overheating in the momentum distribution. Short-term and medium-to-long-term indicators are aligned in the same direction, and volatility is currently in a relatively stable and converging range. **Key Price Levels** - **Resistance Levels:** - R1: 0.00526 (2.4% above the current price) - R2: 0.00537 (4.6% above the current price) – forming the far-end target zone. - **Support Levels:** - S1: 0.00506 (1.4% below the current price) - S2: 0.00497 (3.2% below the current price) – serving as the near-term defensive support zone.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Warden

Warden (WARD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WARD in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Warden (WARD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Warden could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Warden will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WARD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Warden Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Warden in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Warden? Buying WARD is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Warden. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Warden (WARD) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Warden will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Warden (WARD) Guide

What can you do with Warden

Owning Warden allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Warden (WARD) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Warden (WARD)

Warden is building the stack for the agentic internet: a Global Agent Network where AI agents live, earn and collaborate and a Next Generation Agentic Wallet.

Warden Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Warden, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Warden Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI Agent LaunchpadAI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Warden

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:59:43 (UTC+8)

Warden (WARD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Warden

WARD USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WARD with leverage. Explore WARD USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Warden (WARD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Warden price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WARD/USDT
￡0.00224402
￡0.00224402￡0.00224402
-5.84%
29.07M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WARD-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

WARD
WARD
GBP
GBP

1 WARD = 0.00224402 GBP