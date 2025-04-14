What is Sperax (SPA)

Sperax Makes DeFi Services Accessible to All Built with our original blockchain design --- BDLS consensus protocol, Sperax offers a highperformance blockchain that is truly secure in the real internet environment compared with other top-ranked BFT consensus-based blockchains, such as Cosmos (Tendermint), Polkadot (GRANDPA), and Ethereum (Casper FFG). On top of Sperax blockchain consensus infrastructure, the Sperax Foundation issues a native multi-currency stablecoin sCOIN, the first among public blockchain ecosystems. It bridges the gap between Internet users and crypto-native applications. In Sperax, we believe that more people deserve to enjoy the benefits of blockchain-enabled Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. In January 2020, Sperax secured over 6M USD in seed funding round, with leading investors including Outlier Ventures, FBG Capital and Newstyle Capital. On March 18, 2020, Sperax launched its first public sale on Cobak, Korea’s largest cryptocurrency community, with a 200K USD allocation sold out in less than 20 minutes. SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system.

Sperax is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sperax investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SPA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Sperax on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sperax buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sperax Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sperax, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sperax price prediction page.

Sperax Price History

Tracing SPA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sperax price history page.

How to buy Sperax (SPA)

Looking for how to buy Sperax? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sperax on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPA to Local Currencies

1 SPA to VND ₫ 395.999604 1 SPA to AUD A$ 0.02440152 1 SPA to GBP ￡ 0.011583 1 SPA to EUR € 0.01343628 1 SPA to USD $ 0.015444 1 SPA to MYR RM 0.06810804 1 SPA to TRY ₺ 0.5876442 1 SPA to JPY ¥ 2.20941864 1 SPA to RUB ₽ 1.27320336 1 SPA to INR ₹ 1.32772068 1 SPA to IDR Rp 261.7626726 1 SPA to KRW ₩ 21.9374298 1 SPA to PHP ₱ 0.87999912 1 SPA to EGP ￡E. 0.78748956 1 SPA to BRL R$ 0.09050184 1 SPA to CAD C$ 0.02131272 1 SPA to BDT ৳ 1.87629156 1 SPA to NGN ₦ 24.82947324 1 SPA to UAH ₴ 0.63752832 1 SPA to VES Bs 1.096524 1 SPA to PKR Rs 4.332042 1 SPA to KZT ₸ 7.99782984 1 SPA to THB ฿ 0.51768288 1 SPA to TWD NT$ 0.50023116 1 SPA to AED د.إ 0.05667948 1 SPA to CHF Fr 0.01250964 1 SPA to HKD HK$ 0.119691 1 SPA to MAD .د.م 0.14301144 1 SPA to MXN $ 0.31181436

Sperax Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sperax, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sperax What is the price of Sperax (SPA) today? The live price of Sperax (SPA) is 0.015444 USD . What is the market cap of Sperax (SPA)? The current market cap of Sperax is $ 26.13M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPA by its real-time market price of 0.015444 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sperax (SPA)? The current circulating supply of Sperax (SPA) is 1.69B USD . What was the highest price of Sperax (SPA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Sperax (SPA) is 0.24148 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sperax (SPA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sperax (SPA) is $ 66.66K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!