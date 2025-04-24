dawg Pris (DAWG)
Live prisen på dawg (DAWG) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 17.80K USD. DAWG til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle dawg markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
dawg Prisændring inden for dagen er +29.73%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 999.36M USD
Få opdateringer af DAWG til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige DAWG prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af dawg til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af dawg til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af dawg til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af dawg til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+29.73%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|--
|60 dage
|$ 0
|--
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af dawg: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+9.82%
+29.73%
+3.65%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Launched in [03/16/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
