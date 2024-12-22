Xfinite Entertainment Price (XET)
The live price of Xfinite Entertainment (XET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 806.19K USD. XET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xfinite Entertainment Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 192.86 USD
- Xfinite Entertainment price change within the day is -5.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.33B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XET price information.
During today, the price change of Xfinite Entertainment to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xfinite Entertainment to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xfinite Entertainment to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xfinite Entertainment to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xfinite Entertainment: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-5.97%
-31.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/ How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users). Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants. Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs. Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers? Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital. Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now. How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem? 25% of XET tokens This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself. 28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform. 10% of XET reserves for the team For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project. 10% of XET for Strategic Partners Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves. 11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period. Where is XET listed? Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC. Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token? The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XET to AUD
A$--
|1 XET to GBP
￡--
|1 XET to EUR
€--
|1 XET to USD
$--
|1 XET to MYR
RM--
|1 XET to TRY
₺--
|1 XET to JPY
¥--
|1 XET to RUB
₽--
|1 XET to INR
₹--
|1 XET to IDR
Rp--
|1 XET to PHP
₱--
|1 XET to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XET to BRL
R$--
|1 XET to CAD
C$--
|1 XET to BDT
৳--
|1 XET to NGN
₦--
|1 XET to UAH
₴--
|1 XET to VES
Bs--
|1 XET to PKR
Rs--
|1 XET to KZT
₸--
|1 XET to THB
฿--
|1 XET to TWD
NT$--
|1 XET to CHF
Fr--
|1 XET to HKD
HK$--
|1 XET to MAD
.د.م--